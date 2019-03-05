

Vernon Davis Dawson



Vernon Davis Dawson of Occoquan, VA, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Affectionately known as "Pop, Poppie and Grandad" to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, Vernon was born January 12, 1929, in Occoquan, VA, to the late Ethel Lynn Wigglesworth Dawson and Wallace Lindsay Dawson. He is preceded in death by his wife Hazel Wilkins Dawson of 65 years, their infant son and his brothers Hugh Lindsay and John Wallace Dawson. Vernon is survived by four children, Dave Dawson (Janet), Paula Dawson-Downs (Ronald), Bobby Dawson (Kimberly) and Matthew Dawson, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Other surviving family includes Dara Dawson. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life on March 8, 2019 at Pohick Episcopal Church. Visitation with family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. in the Common Room in the Parish House with a walk at 11 a.m. for a graveside service and ashes interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor and memory to Virginia Episcopal School, 400 V.E.S. Road, Lynchburg, VA 24503 or a .