WALTER BURNETT

Walter William Burnett (Age 96)
Of Arlington, VA died on Thursday September 10, 2020 at home. He was born in Arlington (Cherrydale) VA on June 4, 1924, to Mary Ella and Joseph Burnett. He attended Washington Lee High School in Arlington VA. Then Walter enlisted in the United States Navy, September of 1942 to serve his country during World War II. He became a Boatswain's Mate Second Class and arrived on Omaha Beach on the third day after the invasion. After discharge from the Navy he began his career as an apprentice Steamfitter in the Local 602 Steamfitters Union. After becoming a Journeymen Steamfitter, he retired after 35 years of proud service. He remained active in the Union and in May 2020 he received his 60-year active member pin. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, including volunteer service as Red Coat Waiter well into his 90's. He was of Catholic faith and attended St. Agnes Catholic Church in Arlington, VA. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Burnett is survived by his daughters, Patricia Burnett Potts of Arlington, VA, Deborah Burnett House and her husband, Art House, of LaPlata MD, Bonita Burnett Yetter of Clear Spring, MD, and son, Brian Burnett of Lusby MD. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Zachary House, Beth Ann House Galligan and her husband, Brendan, Jonathan House, Ryan Yetter, Eric Yetter, and Megan Burnett: and his five great-grandchildren, Ayla and Greyson House, Colleen, Katherine, and Margaret Galligan, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Ann Shirley Burnett, of 58 years, his parents, brother, Joseph Burnett and sister, Loretta Jean Badey.Walter touched the lives of many people. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was very generous and giving and will be missed by all who knew him. Due to Covid 19 Restrictions there will be a graveside service. It will be held at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road Triangle, VA 22172 with social distancing on Monday September 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to your favorite charity
in his memory.