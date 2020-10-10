WILLIAM SCOTT

"Billy", a lifelong resident of Greenbelt, MD, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 2, 2020. Son of the late David Anthony Boswell and Mary Anne McAndrew Scott; brother of the late David Michael Boswell; nephew of Robert Edgar Boswell, Katherine Boswell Clark (W. Mark), Floy Elizabeth Boswell, Thomas McAndrew, Jr. (Mary), Michael McAndrew (Karen) and Patrick J. McAndrew (Linda); cousin of Michael McAndrew (Demetria), Laura McAndrew, Lindsay McAndrew, Katherine McAndrew, Colleen McAndrew, Kristin McAndrew, Marie McAndrew, Michael McAndrew, Steven Andrew Colombo, Jr., Jacob Lee Boswell, and Michael Mark Clark. Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wilmer Edgar and Floy Landreth Boswell, maternal grandparents, Thomas, Sr. and Margaret McAndrew, aunt, Margaret (Peggy) McAndrew Jones, and cousin, Ezekial Robert Boswell; Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service is being planned for a later date.