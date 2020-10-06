Lagemann, Dr. Linda Ann Age 63 Loving sister, compassionate friend, advocate for children, psychologist, professor at UCSF, Commissioner for Citizens Commission on Human Rights, Special Olympics coach, adventurer. Dr. Linda Ann Lagemann, age 63 passed away on March 27, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. She passed away from a Stage 4 liver cancer diagnosis that came in early 2020. Linda was born January 11, 1957 in Whittier, California to R. Barry & Bonnie C. Lagemann and grew up in, Sun Valley CA & Maplewood, NJ. She graduated in 1995 with a doctoral degree in Psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology (CSPP). Linda was a respected national expert with extensive education, experience, and observation in her field. Linda enjoyed ballet, theater, basketball, mountain climbing, and many other adventures. She had a passion for life and a dedication to improve, impact and help the lives of others. When Linda left her private practice she dedicated herself to ensuring that the public, especially parents, had access to crucial information that the psychology and psychiatric pharmaceutical. She was a woman beloved for positive energy and great compassion for others. Linda will be greatly missed. Linda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her siblings Barry, Greg, Ken, Daniel, Clark, Bonnie, David, John and countless nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the COVID restrictions, there will be Celebrations of Life at a later date, See legacy.com
