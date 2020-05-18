Flack, Stanley Martin Age 82 Stanley Martin Flack was born in New York City on March 18th, 1938. He passed away in the early morning hours on March 13th, 2020 in Richmond Virginia at the age of 82. A brilliant, hardworking, telecommunications engineer, he pioneered many of the innovations we still use today. A devoted Husband, and a caring father of 2 adopted children David and Rebecca. Stanley took pride in being a provider to his family and was well respected for his honesty and integrity. He will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy, in 2017. Stanley is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bernice Flack; his brother Melvin Flack and wife Mirra; son David Flack and wife Amy; daughter Rebecca Earle. He is also survived by his grandchildren Zachary Flack, Andrew Flack, Alexander Flack, Johnathan Flack, Justin Earle and Savannah Earle. Interment will be a private service. Prayers, shared memories, and comments are warmly welcomed. Memorial contributions should be made to the charity or your choice in Stanley's name Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on May 18, 2020.