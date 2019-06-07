Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carma Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carma J. Palmer


1994 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carma J. Palmer Obituary
Carma J. Palmer

Rothschild - Carma J. Palmer, 25, formerly of Rothschild, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2019 at her home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Carma was born to Travis and Cara (Becker) Palmer on February 23, 1994 in Park Falls.

We can't put into words just how much Carma will be missed. We all feel so lucky for the time we had with her. We'd like to think that when most people think of Carma, some of the words that come to mind are; genuine, compassionate, unique, loving and open to everyone's differences. Carma had many passions in life such as theater, art, music, advocating for the things important to her such as the LBGTQ community and protecting our earth, photography, and finding the best tasting wines! Carma put her whole heart and soul into the things important to her. She gave the best hugs and made people feel so loved. When she smiled it went from ear to ear, and her dimples were guaranteed to make you smile. Carma loved animals and had every type of pet imaginable throughout the years. Carma loved camping, spending time at the cabin, bonfires, and vacations with her family. One thing we will always remember about Carma was her unique style and ability to find such stylish outfits at every garage/yard/thrift sale she went to.

Survivors include her parents, Cara and Travis Palmer; siblings, Pharoah and Faith Palmer; grandparents, Jim and Deb Becker; great-grandma, Henrietta Cummings; many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Louis and Althea Palmer and her uncle Pharoah Palmer.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
Download Now