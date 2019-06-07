Carma J. Palmer



Rothschild - Carma J. Palmer, 25, formerly of Rothschild, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2019 at her home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Carma was born to Travis and Cara (Becker) Palmer on February 23, 1994 in Park Falls.



We can't put into words just how much Carma will be missed. We all feel so lucky for the time we had with her. We'd like to think that when most people think of Carma, some of the words that come to mind are; genuine, compassionate, unique, loving and open to everyone's differences. Carma had many passions in life such as theater, art, music, advocating for the things important to her such as the LBGTQ community and protecting our earth, photography, and finding the best tasting wines! Carma put her whole heart and soul into the things important to her. She gave the best hugs and made people feel so loved. When she smiled it went from ear to ear, and her dimples were guaranteed to make you smile. Carma loved animals and had every type of pet imaginable throughout the years. Carma loved camping, spending time at the cabin, bonfires, and vacations with her family. One thing we will always remember about Carma was her unique style and ability to find such stylish outfits at every garage/yard/thrift sale she went to.



Survivors include her parents, Cara and Travis Palmer; siblings, Pharoah and Faith Palmer; grandparents, Jim and Deb Becker; great-grandma, Henrietta Cummings; many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Louis and Althea Palmer and her uncle Pharoah Palmer.



A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.



