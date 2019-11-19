|
Melody Rae Spencer
Jackson - Melody R. Spencer age 62, of Jackson passed away Saturday November 16, 2019 at Cedar Lake Health & Rehab in West Bend.
Born January 30, 1957 in Wausau to Andrew P. and LaVerne A. (Yolitz) Hettinga. She attended local schools and graduated from Wausau East High School. She worked for many years as a dental assistant, dental technician as well as a pharmacy clerk and home health product specialist. On May 31, 1980 Melody was united in marriage to Thomas D. Spencer in Wausau. Her passion & creativity for jewelry making was unique & beautiful. Melody also enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews.
Melody is survived by her husband of 39 years, Thomas; her mother, LaVerne Hettinga of Wausau and her sister, Nelda Hettinga of Wausau. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Hettinga.
Funeral Services for Melody will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2881 Division Road, Jackson. Rev. Paul Mittermaier will officiate. Relatives and friends are welcome at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Private burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cedar Community Hospice of West Bend or St. John's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund would be appreciated.
Melody's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Aurora Cancer Care Neuro Oncology Unit, Cedar Lake Nursing & Rehab & the Cedar Community Hospice for their loving care and support.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019