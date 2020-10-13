Milton R. Goetsch
Minocqua - Milton R. Goetsch, age 80 of Minocqua, WI died Saturday, October 10th at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI. Milton was born on March 21, 1940 in Wausau, WI the son of Raymond F. and Violet (nee Brunner) Goetsch. He graduated from Wausau High School in 1958 and proudly served in the US Navy and US Coast Guard. Milton married Donna Goetsch on May 15, 1965. Milton was an supervising engineer with GTE and after retiring to the Lakeland area was a school bus driver for many years.
Milton enjoyed fishing, camping, reading and especially spending time with family and friends. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his children Kimberly Holbein, Karen (Michael) Goetsch-Poupart, Michael (Sheryl) Goetsch and by his grandchildren Laken, Andrew, Hannah, Bella, Alicia and Cassie and by his siblings Larry, Bruce and Brian Goetsch. Milton was preceded in death by his wife Donna Goetsch, his father Raymond, birth mother Violet and mother Lucille.
Cremation took place and private family services will be held.
Online condolences may be shared at nimsgernfuneral.com
