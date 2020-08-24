Sylvia Jean (Hardt) Held
Sylvia Jean (Hardt) Held, age 82, peacefully passed away on August 17, 2020, with her children by her side. Sylvia was born December 27, 1937 to Ervin and Margaret (Heidmann) Hardt. She graduated from Athens High School. Sylvia married Ernest Held July, 1956, and they enjoyed many years up north until Ernest's death in 2001. Sylvia worked for Wausau Insurance for 36 years, retiring in 1995.
Sylvia will be remembered as a kind, thoughtful person, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, who enjoyed birds, flowers, collecting tea pots, casino penny machines, playing in pool league (through winter of 2019), baking goodies for the many gatherings she attended, and above all spending time with family and friends.
Sylvia is survived by her children; Deb (Ray) Luoma of Virginia, MN and Randy (Bonnie) Held of Mosinee; 8 cherished grandchildren, Eric (Hailey) Luoma of Chisago City, MN; Daniel (Alicia) Luoma of Seattle, WA; Matthew (Sara) Luoma of Eveleth, MN; Mike (Hyelim) Luoma of Seattle, WA; Emily (Greg) Gorski of Hatley; Julie (Dan) Wildeck of Weston; Ross Held of Hatley; and Lisa (Jim) Leitermann of Rothschild; and 15 great-grandchildren and one great-granddaughter due in November. She is also survived by sisters, Sharon (Kevin) Fitzgerald of Rosebud, MO, and JoAnn Held of Rockford, IL. She is survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She is also survived by Special friend, Rich Wojtalewicz and his family.
Besides her parents and husband Ernest, she was proceeded in death by siblings; Ray, Elaine, and Russell.
At Sylvia's request, there will be no formal gathering. In lieu of flowers, the family would request memorial gifts to the Ronald McDonald House of Madison, 2716 Marshall Court, Madison, WI 53705 or through www.rmhcmadison.org/donate;
or the Humane Society of Marathon County 7001 Packer Dr. Wausau.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caring staff at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau, where she enjoyed the last few days of her life visiting with friends and family and watching the birds and various wildlife outside her window.
Also, thank you to Dr. Elvis Peter, for the care, kindness, concern and compassion shown to Sylvia. The family will be forever grateful.