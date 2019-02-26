Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy L. (Johannsen) Denholm. View Sign

Amy L. Denholm, 45, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Friday, February 22, 2019. She was born May 16, 1973, in Clinton, the daughter of Lonnie and Carol (Sorenson) Johannsen.

Amy married Jim Denholm on July 7, 2001, at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. She was a 1991 graduate of Clinton High School, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wartburg College in 1995, a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1996 and her Master of Arts degree from Iowa State University. Amy had over 20 years experience in education, including teaching Government at Marshalltown High School and as School Counselor at Charles City, Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo East and Cedar Falls High Schools.

Amy is survived by her husband, Jim Denholm, of Cedar Falls; her two sons, Owen and Gavin, both of Cedar Falls; her parents, of Eldridge; two brothers, Craig (Betsy) Johannsen of Stillman Valley, Illinois, and Todd Johannsen of Eldridge; her sister, Laura Hauber, of Bettendorf; her brother-in-law, Jack (Anne) Denholm, of Storm Lake; her sister-in-law, Sharon (Eric) Tullio, of Laurel, Maryland; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, and one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friends of the Family (www.fofia.org) or the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

