Douglas Glenn Wedeking, 72, of Des Moines, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Mercy Hospital from complications of a stroke. His brother, grandson and nephew were at his bedside.



Doug was born on January 27, 1948, in Waverly, to Glenn Ernest and Barbara Jean (Barnes) Wedeking. Educated in Waverly, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 17. Doug served on the USS Long Beach during the Vietnam War and honorably discharged in 1969. He was a Blue Water Vietnam U.S. Navy Veteran.



Doug spent time living in Salt Lake City, Utah, and in Cut & Shoot, Texas, before settling back into the Des Moines area. After working in the industry, he and a friend started their own business repairing semi-trailers. Doug has always enjoyed hunting and fishing, finding that time away in nature meaningful.



Socially, Doug spent time with his friends at the AMVETS Post 2, basically a fixture there when feeling well. Doug last visited Post 2 and his friends referred to as the "Bullshit Corner" on the day of his stroke. He brought them T-shirts he had made for the group with the Amvets logo. His friends there would remind us that his days began with two Diet Pepsis, and no more than two Bud Lights later in the day. He was very proud of his brother Mike's restaurant success and would encourage the group to watch the TV recording of it being featured. He also loved a good chili competition.



"Blue Water Vietnam Veteran" is a phrase that is used to describe Vietnam veterans that served on open sea ships off the shore of Vietnam. During his time serving on the blue waters, Doug was exposed to Agent Orange, which was associated to his battle of various cancers over these many years.



Doug is preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Barbara; and by his sisters Vicki Jaffe and Lisa Wedeking.



Doug is survived by: son Bryan Wedeking, brother and advocate Michael (Suzanne) Wedeking, grandson Skyler (Abbie) Wedeking, grandson Gage Wedeking, great-grandsons Liam and Ryker Wedeking. Also surviving: niece Melissa (Burns) Joseph, nephews Eric Burns, Daniel Burns and Corey Wedeking and his dear Freerks cousins.



Honorary pallbearers are Michael Wedeking, Skyler Wedeking, Corey Wedeking, Gary Freerks



To memorialize or honor Doug, the family requests you grab a Bud Light or Diet Pepsi and remember him in his (many) trucker hats, sit by a lake and toast him.



If wishing to support his favorite space and the work they do to support Veterans of all types, the family encourages you to get out your paper checks and write one to AMVETS POST 2. Mail to AMVETS Post 2, 2818 Fifth Ave., Des Moines, IA 50313. No flowers please.



The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to his cancer doctors Dr. Kevin Massick, Dr. Gail Shiomoto, Dr. George Voynov and his friends and support at Post 2.



A committal service occured at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Drive, Van Meter, Iowa 50261 (Mile Marker No. 113). Military honors by the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team.

