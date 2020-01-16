Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Charles Kuehn. View Sign Service Information Laird Funeral Home Chapel 408 North Union Street Natchez , MS 39120 (601)-442-3636 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM Laird Funeral Home Chapel 408 North Union Street Natchez , MS 39120 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Charles Kuehn, 74, of Tavares, Florida, who passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at AdventHealth Orlando was born on June 17, 1945, in Los Angeles, California to Robert Jasper Kuehn and Kathleen Belle January Kuehn. The family moved back to his Father's hometown, Natchez, Mississippi, in September of 1945.

Donald graduated from Natchez-Adams County High School in the Class of 1964, and after being accepted to Harvard University decided to stay close to home. Donald graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi in August of 1969 with a Degree in Business Administration. He married Charlotte Lucile Roberts on April 5, 1970 at the First Presbyterian Church in Brookhaven, Mississippi. After teaching math and working in real estate he settled on Banking at Baton Rouge Bank in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1979. He graduated from The School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University in June 1985. Donald moved to Ruston, Louisiana in 1986 after accepting a position as Vice President managing Commercial Services at Ruston State Bank. He moved back to Baton Rouge in 1996 and worked in Commercial Lending at Deposit Guaranty National Bank in Gonzalez, Louisiana. In 2001 he moved to Central Florida where he managed the lending department at Florida Choice Bank in Mount Dora, Florida. Donald retired from the banking industry in 2012 after distinguishing himself as a well respected Senior Vice President specializing in Commercial Lending at Trustmark Bank in Columbus, Mississippi.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Kathleen; his wife, Charlotte; his brother, Robert Jasper "Bobby" Kuehn, Jr.; his identical twin, Richard Franklin "Dick" Kuehn, Sr.; and his sister Karen Jo Kuehn Clements. Donald is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Elizabeth Kuehn Trueblood and husband, Robert Todd Trueblood; two grandsons, Justin Ray Trueblood and Lucas Case Trueblood of Eustis, Florida.

Visitation will be on Saturday, January 25 at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez, Mississippi from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held following in Laird Chapel with Dan Wynn officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, Mississippi.

