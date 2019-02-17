David Lee Fox, 81, of Quincy, died at 7:03 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. David was born Dec. 15, 1937, in Quincy to Howard and Viola May Pennell Fox. After his father's death, Viola married Brian Benge, who became a dad to David. David married Eleonore "Ellie" Enders on Nov. 20, 1959, in Quincy. She survives. David was a graduate of Quincy High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1959. After his discharge from the Army, David began his career as a tool and die maker with Electric Wheel, where he worked for 23 years. Dave later owned and operated Dave's Discount Battery Shop in Quincy until his retirement. David was a member of Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved camping, fishing and pitching horseshoes. He enjoyed bowling, having coffee with his friends and was a classic car enthusiast. In addition to his wife of 59 years, Ellie, survivors include a son, Rolland A. Fox (Linda) of Indianapolis; two daughters, Susan Phillips (Jeff) of Hope Mills, N.C., and Linda Schaffer of Tulsa, Okla.; five grandchildren, Jamie Fox, Jeff Schaffer, Anthony Fox, David J. Fox and Stephanie Ramey; four great-grandchildren, Kallie Fox, Kaylie Schaffer, Nicholas Kyles and Kayden Fox; two brothers, his twin, Don Fox (Lonita) of Quincy and William Benge (Erma) of Quincy; and many loving nieces and nephews. Mr. Fox was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Brian Benge; a brother, Harold Fox; and two sisters, Helen Deal and Sharon Hubbard. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, in Quincy Memorial Park, with Pastor Matthew Hunt conducting. Illinois National Guard Funeral Honors Detail will provide military honors. MEMORIALS: Blessing Foundation for Hospice. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary