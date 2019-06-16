Resources More Obituaries for David Ayers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Sanford Ayers

David Sanford Ayers, 78, of Quincy, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Fayetteville, N.C. David was born Dec. 3, 1940, in Quincy, to Mary Elizabeth Wheeler and David Louis Ayers. He was the sixth of eight children. A graduate of Quincy Senior High School in 1958, David married Margaret Ann Cassidy in 1959. To their union six children were born, the late Alice M. Ayers, Tracy A. Ayers of Fayetteville, N.C., Mark D. (Grace) Ayers of Bowie, Md., Todd A. Ayers of Heilbronn, Germany, Deborah D. Ayers of Charlotte, N.C., and the late Anjenette D. Ayers. David was a very active part of his community. He was passionate about people having jobs, being treated fairly and having a support system. Aside from being a welder at Knapheide Manufacturing for 40 years, David was also president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, president of Machinist Lodge 822, fire and police commissioner, on the board of Planned Parenthood and active in the city council. He volunteered at the Salvation Army by feeding the homeless during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. He was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army. He was a member of Mart Heinen booster club at Quincy University. He was a member of the Boys and Girls Club of Quincy, and president of the A. Philip Randolph club, being very active in getting people out to vote. He was president of the Quincy Homecoming Reunion Committee and ran for alderman in Quincy using the slogan "The Grass Roots Man." David loved his family and people in general. His hope was to see everyone win. He was affectionately named "The Mayor of Quincy." In the words of David, as you go through life find the passion in what you do, love people and "pace yourself." David was baptized at a very young age at Bethel A.M.E. Church, where he remained a member until his passing. He leaves a strong legacy to his four living children; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Jane Ayers; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. David has impacted the lives of so many who love and care for him. Preceding him in death are his two daughters; parents; three sisters; three brothers; and the mother of his children, Margaret Ann Cassidy. Please join us at 5 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Quincy Mall Community Room to CELEBRATE David's life with his family and friends. Internment will be at noon at Greenmount Cemetery, alongside his oldest daughter Alice. If you have cards or condolences you wish to send or have read please send to the Cathedral of Worship, c/o David Ayers Memorial, 215 Vermont, Quincy Ill., 62301. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 16 to June 18, 2019