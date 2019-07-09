QUINCY -- Frank Abraham Mintle Jr., 87, of Quincy, died at 9:27 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. He was born June 10, 1932, in Quincy, Ill., the son of Frank A. and Florence Krogman Mintle. On Oct. 4, 1985, he married Fay Francis Stuehrenberg in Quincy. She survives. Frank was a 1951 graduate of Quincy Notre Dame. He served during the Korean Conflict in Europe at the NATO headquarters. He worked in the timekeeping department of Gardner-Denver for 37 years retiring on Dec. 23, 1994. He was a member of Faith Assembly of God where he had been in the Men's Ministry. Frank was also an usher and he had been involved in the Prison Ministry. He was a volunteer with Red Cross blood drives and he went on MAPS trips to other countries to do mission work. In addition to his wife, survivors include seven children, Rodney (Debbie) Mintle of Bettendorf, Iowa, Debbie (Larry) Wooley of Jacksonville, Ill., Kevin (Lisa) Mintle of Payson, Nancy (David) Decker of Stanton, Tex., Brad Mintle of Quincy, Bruce (Lori) Mintle of Wildwood, Mo., and Robert (Gena) Mintle of Liberty; nineteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two step-daughters, Vicky Davis of Lakewood, Colo., and Cheryl (Jerry) Hughes of Azle, Tex.; four step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lucille Neisen of Quincy. Frank was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Lou Ebbert. Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Schluckebier officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post No. 37. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorial contributions have been suggested to Faith Assembly of God. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 9 to July 11, 2019