Services Hansen-Spear Funeral Home 1535 State Street Quincy , IL 62301 (217) 222-4907 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hansen-Spear Funeral Home 1535 State Street Quincy , IL 62301 View Map Service 10:00 AM Ellington Presbyterian Church Resources More Obituaries for George Lewis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George J. Lewis

1930 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email QUINCY -- George Jacob Lewis, 88, of Quincy, died peacefully and surrounded by family on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy. George was born Aug. 17, 1930, in Rushville, Ill., to parents Dana Mendel Lewis and Gladys Elizabeth Hersman Lewis. He was raised working on his family's farm in Hersman, Ill. (named after his great-grandfather, Jacob Hersman). He graduated from Brown County High School in Mount Sterling in 1948. In high school, among his many activities and interests including basketball and working on the school newspaper, he was president of his class and president of the Science Club. He was a county and state Outstanding 4-H Club member and a delegate to the National 4-H Club Congress. He won 15 local, district, and state IHSA public speaking contests. George was also very active with FFA (Future Farmers of America), serving as chairman on the State Champion FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team. He won the National/Regional FFA Public Speaking Contest and placed fourth in the National FFA Public Speaking Finals. He was the president of the local chapter of FFA as well as the state FFA president. He accomplished all of this by the time he was 18 years old. After high school, George stayed home on the farm and was awarded his American Farmer Degree (an FFA distinction). He was a junior leader of the local 4-H club, and he was ultimately elected as the national president of FFA As president, he assisted with organizing the FFA of Japan, and he toured the U.S. fulfilling the extensive duties of a national officer. He even visited the White House to meet with President Harry Truman. The relationships created between George and the five other national officers were bonds which endured the rest of his life. In 1951, George was active in "The Campaign Among Youth For Support of International Christian University in Japan." He won the North American essay contest resulting in being one of two youth in North America to represent this group on a trip to Japan. He appeared before the emperor of Japan and attended the opening of the new university near Tokyo. George, being the bright young man that he was, seized this opportunity to marry his high school sweetheart, and use the voyage to Japan as a honeymoon as well. On June 19, 1951, George married Joan Garrison, daughter of attorney Franklin Davis Garrison Sr. and Lillian Louise Brown Garrison. They were married one month shy of 66 years when she passed away on May 8, 2017. George also excelled in other religious activities. He was moderator of the local youth organization, Westminster Fellowship. He was elected moderator of Presbytery in State, and National Westminster Fellowship. George was president of the State Interdenominational Christian Youth Organization, delegate to World Conference of ICYO in Toronto, Canada, and executive director of the State ICYO for one year (unpaid). As a student at the University of Illinois, he was elected to the board of directors of the university YMCA. He graduated with high honors and a B.S. degree in Agricultural Science. He was an honor student in the College of Law, and he was designated as a Fullbright Scholar to conduct legal research and study Law for a year at the University of London. Besides earning a certificate of completion from the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of London, George and Joan later co-authored a book detailing their adventure, "Rolling in the Isles." On the Lewises return from England, George reported for active duty with the United States Air Force, where he "fought the Battle of Topeka" (as he called it), as a procurement officer. While there, he also took night classes at the Washburn Univeristy Law School. He was a member of the Kansas Bar Journal Review Board and authored an article in the Kansas Bar Journal on "Law and Electronics." After two years he was honorably discharged as a Captain, as well as advancing his education in Law, eventually earning a J.D. degree from the College of Law at the University of Illinois. He accomplished all of this before his 28th birthday. In 1958 he moved his family to Quincy and commenced practicing law, where he did so successfully for 57 years. George was the senior partner in his law firm, which once had offices in Quincy, Mount Sterling, and Rushville. He served as vice president of the Adams County Bar Association; as a member of the Illinois and American Bar Associations; and served as chairman of the Illinois State Bar Association Committee for Legal Research by Electronics. In 1970 George was elected as a delegate to the Sixth Illinois Constitutional Convention and served by appointment of the president as chairman of the Legislative Committee of the Convention. In that capacity, he contributed to the re-writing of the Illinois Constitution. In 1980, he ran for state Senate, just falling short against the 48th District incumbent, Mary Lou Kent. Many now claim that his loss was Quincy's win, due to the continued contributions he made by remaining a local fixture. His contributions to the community during 60 years in Quincy are too numerous to document, and he would be terribly embarrassed to see his obituary containing anything more than his accomplishments while a member of FFA, but here are just a few: • President of Adams County Heart Association • Member of the Board of Directors of Good Samaritan Home • One of five who organized the first workshop and social center for disabled adults in Adams County and served as president of the Board of Directors • Provided volunteer service as the attorney for Home Ownership Assistance of Quincy Inc., a nonprofit organization active in Quincy slum clearance projects and development of new low cost housing for low-income families • Member of Adams County Mental Health Board • Member of the Advisory Council of Quincy High School Vocational Agricultural Department • Member of the Board of Directors of Adams County Family Service Agency • Member of Quincy Noon Optimists and active on numerous community projects • Member of Rotary East • Appointed by the mayor and served seven years as a member of Quincy's Equal Opportunity Commission and was chairman of the commission for two years • Member and elder of the First United Presbyterian Church of Quincy and now member of the Ellington Presbyterian Church • Member of the Board of Directors Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County •Appointed as chair to the first Human Rights Commission • Long time contributing speaker on DUI impact panels • Member of the Board of Directors and on the Executive Committee of the Great River Economic Development Foundation (GREDF) • Volunteer in the local mentor program for fifth- and sixth-graders until his recent health problems While serving the local community, George also found time for other interests including bridge clubs, dominoes, photography, gardening, landscaping, antiques, volunteering to help install shallow wells in Malawi, Africa, with the Marion Medical Mission, enjoying family and friends, and exploring numerous countries throughout the world's seven continents. George is survived by children Karen (Stephen) Forte of Bend, Ore., Sheri (Mike) Jackson of Littleton, Colo., and Gary (Debby Davis) Lewis of Quincy; grandchilden Paul (Jennifer) Forte of Bend, Ore., Michael (Stephanie Wuerth) Forte of Oakland, Calif., Jesse Jackson of Spokane Valley, Wash., and Mikki Jackson of Littleton, Colo. He also stepgrandfathered many stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren. Further survivors are brothers and sisters Jean Delap, Ruth Henderson, Dana (Anita) Lewis, Dick (Cheri Lee) Lewis, Charles (Marney) Lewis, Anne Ford, and Mary (Jack) Garland; numerous cousins; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Joan Garrison Lewis, he was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Ronda Kay Lewis; a brother, John Lewis; brothers-in-law, John Henderson, Keith Delap, and Dave Ford; and sister-in-law, Katherine "Kay" Rose Governale Lewis. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Ellington Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Ron Cox officiating. Burial in Hersman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Hersman, Andrews, Lewis Program Revolving Scholarship Fund, Doctors Without Boarders, Marion Medical Mission, and Professor James B. (Jerry) and Elizabeth (Bess) Andrews Memorial Allerton Park Endowment Fund (make checks payable to Allerton Park). Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 17 to July 19, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies. Planning Guide Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen-Spear Funeral Home

Download Now