Joan E. Russell, 79, of Good Samaritan Home, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the home. Joan was born Aug. 28, 1939, in Adams County, a daughter of Lawrence and Ida (Benz) Ehrhardt. She married Marvin Russell on June 21, 1958, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. He survives.

Joan was employed at Motorola, Sears, Adams County Home Health Agency and Blessing Hospital pharmacy department.

She was a longtime member of St. Francis Catholic Church, where she was an eucharistic minister, member of the Ladies Altar Society, sacristan and assisted with funeral dinners. She also enjoyed being a Brownie and Girl Scouts leader with her daughters' troops.

Before her illness, Joan enjoyed getting together every Monday morning with her coffee group and Friday mornings with the ladies in her sewing group. She was a member of the Red Hat Society Club.

Joan passed on her love of cooking and canning to her daughters. She will be remembered for her needlework and quilts and delicious meals. She enjoyed playing cards and board games with family and friends. Joan was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Joan is survived by her husband and five children, Rick of Fort Madison, Iowa, Janice (Ken) Nord of Quincy, David (Susan) of Quincy, Sherri (Tim) Musholt of Westfield, Ind., and Melissa (James) Flanagan of Lee's Summit, Mo.; grandchildren, Shannan (Wes) Gahr of Rolla, Mo., Richard L. Russell of St. James, Mo., William Nord of Durham, N.C., Taylor and Benjamin Nord of Quincy, Raymond and Mary Kate Musholt of Westfield, Ind., Annaliesa and James Thomas (JT) Flanagan, II of Lee's Summit, Mo.; great-grandchildren, Tessa and Paxton Lesesne of Rolla, Mo., Thatcher and Lorelei Gahr of Rolla, Mo., and Adrian and Amaya Russell of Quincy; in-laws, Roberta and Phyllis Ehrhardt, both of Quincy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and nine brothers, Walter and his wife, Loretta, Roger and his wife, Leola, Eugene, Bill, Andrew, James, Leo, Tony and Lawrence and his wife, Irene; two sisters, Anna Mae Obert and her husband, Donald, and Rosemary Frericks and her husband, Matt; and one sister-in-law, Charlotte Mohrling and her husband, Kenny.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to of St. Louis or St. Francis Catholic Church. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 12 to May 14, 2019