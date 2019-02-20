Judith Y. "Judy" Longcor, 76, formerly of 1215 Madison, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Sunset Home. She was born Dec. 3, 1942 in Quincy to Vaughn L. (Jim) Tieken and Vivian Jenell (Friday) Tieken. She married Darrell Lee Longcor at Central Baptist Church. He died April 2, 1973. Judy was a dedicated worker who retired from Blessing Hospital as a CNA in the long-term care unit. She then worked at Maid Rite for four years. Judy was kindhearted and generously thought of and put others above herself. She enjoyed thrift store shopping and going to yard sales. Her favorite times were spent with her children and grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She was a wonderful, strong woman who was loved, is missed and will always be cherished. She fought a long, hard battle against health issues. She was so tough. Her family and friends have many fond memories that we will all hold close to our hearts. Survivors include her children, Bradley Lee (Melissa) Longcor of Quincy, Tracy (Christopher) Williams of Quincy and Shawn (Heather) Longcor of Quincy; five grandchildren, Bradley Longcor Jr., Brayden Longcor, Ashley Williams, Chase Longcor and Gavin Longcor; five great-grandchildren, Bradley L. Longcor III, Myley Longcor, Nevaeh Douglas, Dagen Ash and Kashious Williams; sisters, Stacie (Dave) Byars of Mukilteo, Wash., and Sherri (Ron) Powell of Camp Point, Ill.; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Judy was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Shelly Longcor; a brother, Jim Tieken; and a sister, Gail Caster. SERVICES: 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Cremation rites will be accorded. Inurnment will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary