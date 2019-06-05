Margaret Ann (Arwen) Payne of Quincy died Monday, June 3, 2019. She was 80 years old. Maggie was born to Anna (Rosenkotter) Adcox at St. Mary Hospital in Quincy on July 16, 1938. She was raised in Quincy and had a strong relationship with her grandmother, Hattie (Weed) Rosenkotter. She graduated in 1956 from Quincy High School. She worked for Moorman Manufacturing Co. She met Lewis Payne of Plymouth, Ill., through church activities. They were married June 14, 1958, at St. John's Anglican Parish, Quincy. After Lewis' ordination to the priesthood, they moved to Rock Island, Ill. Over the next four decades they lived in Canton, Ill., Peru, Ind., Kenosha and Menomonee Falls, Wis., and Carbondale, Ill. In 1996 they returned to Quincy when Lewis retired from active ministry. Maggie loved to work with children and youths working in jobs in early childhood, day care and preschool. She volunteered as a summer church camp counselor and director and enjoyed serving on church weekends for youths. She most recently was a reading buddy in the Quincy Public Schools. She liked playing guitar, especially to lead children in singing, and she liked painting. One of her joys was baseball, especially watching her Milwaukee Brewers. She traveled to games and even spring training. Maggie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lewis; children, Becky and Kevin of Quincy, and Matthew (Maggie) of Appleton, Wis.; grandchildren, Andrew Anderson of New Glarus, Wis., Nicholas of Appleton, Wis., Jared of Quincy, and Gillian of Milwaukee; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty (Dan) Klingele of Quincy; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna; a brother in-law, Ronald Wand Sr.; two nieces and a nephew and a great-nephew. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at St. John's Anglican Parish, 701 Hampshire, Quincy, with Bishop Alberto Morales O.S.B. D.D. as celebrant and the Very Rev. Patick Smith officiating. Burial will be in Scotts Cemetery near Plymouth, Ill. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to Cheerful Home or St. John's Anglican Parish. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 5 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary