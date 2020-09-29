1/1
Helena J. MacKinnon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helena J. MacKinnon of Braintree passed away on September 23, 2020, at home peacefully. Loving wife of the late Robert G. Mackinnon. Mother of Joan and her husband Thomas McAndrew of West Bridgewater, Robert and his wife Cindi MacKinnon of Wareham, David MacKinnon of Braintree and Sandra and her husband Alan Caruso of Franklin. Sister of Ruth Bennet and her late husband Leo and Lillian Leary and her late husband Francis. Loving Nana of Julie, Christie, Shannon and Mark. Devoted Great-nana of Petra, Axel, Charlie, Annie, Bella, Livi, Quinn and Avery. Visiting hours will be held at Mortimer Peck Funeral Chapel on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. A funeral service will be held at the Braintree Peck Funeral Home, on Thursday, October 1 at 10 a.m., followed by a burial at Blue Hill Cemetery. Please, in lieu of flowers, the family has asked to make donations to the South Shore Hospice, 30 Reservoir Pond Rd, Rockland, MA 02370.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Braintree Forum from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peck Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved