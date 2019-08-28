|
Mary Anne DelConte of North Eastham passed away peacefully on August 23rd with her husband and daughter at her side. She lived bravely with cancer for two years. Mary Anne was born in West Hartford Connecticut on October 22nd 1946. She lived in West Hartford until age four when she moved to Rockville Connecticut where she grew up and attended Rockville public schools. She spent the 7th grade at the academy of Holy Family Catholic Boarding School in Baltic Connecticut. During which time she considered becoming a nun. Mary Anne attended Cape Cod Community College and earned a certificate for Desk Top publishing in 2000 while working on the school paper and making the Dean's List. Mary Anne was a waitress at Lociceros and the Arbor restaurants in Orleans for many years. She worked at the Cape Codder newspaper in Orleans for 19 years in a sales support position. Mary Anne married Jerry Williams of Rockville Connecticut in 1966 and persevered through the tragedy of his passing 1 1/2 years later. She married Marshal Myers of Bolton Connecticut in 1968 and they were divorced in 1971. Mary Anne married Lee Howarth of North Eastham in 1973 and they remained together until her passing. Mary Anne's life was defined by her commitment to and enjoyment of her 5 children, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. She was the emotional support center of the family, dispensing comfort and advise. Her greatest joys were holding babies and interacting with twin autistic grandsons Gavin and Noah Howarth. She had a quick wit and was always ready with a sarcastic comment or observation. She loved to laugh. Son Jesse's south guy routine and daughter Amanda's Minnesota accent would reduce her to tears of laughter. Her happy place was Coast Guard Beach in Eastham on a summer day sitting between her best friend Peggy and her husband Lee. Those perfect days would be completed by having a drink on the deck at Ross's Grill over looking Provincetown Harbor followed by an exceptional meal and bottle of excellent Italian vino rosso. Mary Anne loved seeing and listening to live music. Among her favorite performers were Bob Marley, Muddy Waters, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton and Neil Young. The 60's era soul music of Marvin Gaye, Otis Redding, Junior Walker, and Smokey Robinson would always elevate her spirits and get her feet tapping and in her younger days propel her out on to the dance floor. She was an avid supporter of local theater especially any plays featuring her good friends Sue Winslow and Rob Anderson. An exceptional and creative cook she could often be found perusing her collection of cook books or watching the Food Chanel. Mary Anne loved traveling to Italy, the White Mountains and Martha's Vineyard. Exploration of off the beaten track places and back roads gave her great pleasure because of its relaxed spontaneity. Mary Anne developed close friendships in all areas of her daily life because of her warmth, openness, and kindness. She was a person who people trusted. Her empathetic presence would sometimes compel strangers to approach her and within minutes they would share personal and sometimes painful details of their lives. They came away comforted from those encounters with her. Mary Anne predeceased by her parents Al and Terry DelConte and grandson Zachary Albert Myers. She is survived by her children Jodi Bonfini and her husband Etra Bonfini, Melissa Myers, Sarah Myers, Jesse Howarth and his wife Kristin Howarth and Amanda DelConte and her partner Elliot Snell. Also by her grandchildren Jackie Bonfini, Giuliana Bonfini, Ashley Murphy and her husband Dan O'Rourke, Cameron Turner, and Gavin & Noah Howarth. Also by her great grandchildren Aiden O'Rourke, Caleb O'Rourke, Dylan O'Rourke, and Carter O'Rourke. There will be a celebration of her life Saturday September 7th at 10:00 AM at the Welfleet Congregation Church. Mary Anne would want you to dress casually and comfortably. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to the Jimmy Fund for childhood cancer care and research.
Published in The Cape Codder from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, 2019