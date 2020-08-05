Stephen Spinks, age 63, died Saturday, August 1, 2020. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Helen (Adam) Spinks and the late Thomas P. Spinks. Stephen was a devoted father who was an avid sportsman. Being a hockey player himself, he introduced the game of hockey to his kids and would bring them to all their practices and games. His favorite teams are the Boston Bruins and New England Patriots as well as a love for the LSU Football Team. He enjoyed sailing and working outdoors especially in the landscape industry. Throughout the years, Stephen also had a very special place in his heart for his beloved dogs, especially his German Shepherds, Beauty, Troopy, Sandy, Sticks, Radar, Cajun, Cole and Bailey. Stephen will for ever be missed by his mother, Helen, his devoted children, Samantha Nickens and her husband Bobby of Prairieville, LA and Brian Spinks of Nashua, NH. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Caroline Nickens, Stephen Allan Nickens, Jordan Nickens as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street, Framingham on Friday from 4-7 PM. His funeral Mass will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Stephen Church, 221Concord St, (Rt. 126) Framingham. Private burial will take place at a later date. Due to the current health restrictions, all are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com



