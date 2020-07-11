On Thursday, June 25th, 2020, William E. Mattison Jr. (Jack), life long resident of Concord, loving husband and father of six, passed away peacefully at Hospice House of Lincoln at the age of 83. Jack was born in September, 1936 at Richardson House at Mass. General Hospital. He attended the Concord Public Schools, Exeter Academy and was in the 1954 graduating class from Concord High School. He attended a post graduate year at Newton Jr. College prior to his attendance at the University of Wisconsin, Class of 1959. After graduation Jack worked in all aspects and eventually ran his family's dairy business, Arrowhead Ayrshires in Concord, MA. He was a Jack of all trades and master of many, he could be found milking cows, plowing, planting and haying fields, planting corn, repairing equipment or trucking cross country with the family trucking business until his retirement in 1982. Jack was an avid golfer, gardener, gourmet cook, lover of county music, road tripper, boating enthusiast, who was just as happy to be in the deserts of Scottsdale as he was to be on the water at Lake Winnipesaukee. Jack was a lifelong member of the Rotary Club of Concord and prided himself on never missing a meeting until he suffered a devastating stroke in the Spring of 2012. He was an active member of the Concord County Club, holding various positions during his 45 years as a member, Trustee and Treasurer of The Scholarship Fund of Concord and Carlisle, and a past member of the Board of Assessors and Finance Committee for the Town of Concord. A great athlete in his own right and family man, he could always be found at an early morning hockey practice or cheering on one of his own at a football, baseball, soccer, or tennis match. Jack is survived by his wife, of fifty years, Jean Mattison of Concord; Sons, Wm. E. Mattison lll (Helene) of Vail, Colorado, Jon B. Mattison (Melissa) of Concord, MA, Scott H. Mattison (Guida) of Concord; Daughters, Kimberly M. Dunfey (Sean) of Falmouth, Maine, Kathleen M. Hecker of Crested Butte, Colorado and Bethany M. Gibson (Tim) of Concord, MA , along with his 14 grandchildren. He is survived by his brothers, Roger H. Mattison (Karleen) of Naples, Florida, Richard A. Mattison of Bennington, Vermont; sisters, Mary D. Mattison (Polly) of Concord, MA , Martha M. Curran of Concord, MA and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father William E. Mattison Sr., his mother, Elizabeth A. Mattison and his brother, E. Bradford Mattison. Due to Covid restrictions, services will be private. A memorial service is planned for this Fall or Spring of 2021 at the Concord Country Club. Memorial contributions may be made to: 'The Elizabeth A. Mattison Memorial Scholarship Fund' C/O The Scholarship Fund Of Concord and Carlisle 34 Walden Street Unit 217 Concord,MA 01742



