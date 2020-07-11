Elizabeth Slocombe

Elizabeth (Betty) Slocombe, affectionately known as Nini to her family and close friends, passed away on June 18, 2020. Betty was born in Worcester, MA where she spent her early childhood with her parents, Harry and Gladys and her brother Peter. She later moved to Placentia, CA during her teenage years where she developed a passion for the ocean, body surfing and the beach. Betty loved horses and stabled her horse in California, who she rode at every chance. College brought her back to Massachusetts where she attended Wheaton College and met friends for life and her future husband, Mike. They were married in the fields at Wheaton in 1969. Following college, Betty worked as a junior high English teacher in Chelmsford, MA. Being the new teacher, she was assigned "the tough kids". As with everything in her life, she accepted the challenge head on and was beloved by her students. Betty left her job as a teacher to devote herself to being a stay at home mom for her daughter, Katie. She fiercely loved her daughter and imparted many of her best attributes and talents to her. Betty bravely returned to school when her daughter was in her early teens to pursue a degree in substance abuse counseling. She served on several town councils and advocacy groups to bring awareness to substance abuse and fought for additional housing and support for those in recovery. Betty had an infectious and irresistible sense of humor balanced with a respect for life's beauty and spirit. She was extremely intelligent, an excellent cook, an avid gardener, a talented writer, and snuck in a talent for art. She read voraciously and loved movies. Her favorite season was fall housing her favorite holiday | Halloween. Betty always loved animals and had a flair for adopting dogs and cats full of character. She had a talent for finding the beauty and awe in everything, which she shared freely with those she touched. Betty is predeceased by her brother, Peter. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Rukakoski and her husband Mark, and her grandson Benjamin. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Betty for a period of visitation from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday July 23, 2020 in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, Littleton, with 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm being strictly reserved for those who are 65 years and older, or have compromised immune systems. 5:00 pm - 7:00 for the general public. Please observe social distancing regulations and face covering requirements. Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
