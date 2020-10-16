1/
James V. Gokhale
James Vishwanath Gokhale, 68, of Arlington, MA, died on Sunday, August 23, 2020, after a fierce fight with a tragic illness. Known as Jim, he was born in Pune (formerly Poona), India on February 11, 1952, the eldest child of Dr. Bajirao V. and Mona (Chapman) Gokhale. Jim spent his earliest years in India and moved with his family to the US in 1956. He lived in the Boston area until 1962, when the family relocated to Poughkeepsie, NY. Jim graduated in 1970 from Roy C. Ketchum High School, located in Wappingers Falls , NY, and in 1974 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Jim settled in Arlington, MA where he transitioned from a planned career in architecture to a career in information technology. He worked on multimedia projects at Abt Associates and Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC). In the 1980s and 90s, Jim ran a multimedia consultancy, Gateway Systems in Cambridge, MA, that completed projects at Martin Marietta, Microsoft, Lotus, and DEC, among other corporations. Later, as the principal of his own Computer and Network Support firm, he enjoyed solving issues and dispensing advice about computers and networking for smaller companies, families, and individuals in the greater Boston area. Jim was well known not only for his technical expertise but his warmth, wit, and humor. His willingness to help others and to fight against injustice was legendary. His zest for life was reflected in his wide network of friends, including many from his youthful band and track days in high school, through college, hockey playing, and beyond. He traveled often in his later years and was always ready for adventure. Jim is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Annapurna Gokhale of Boston, MA; his mother, Mona (Chapman) Gokhale of Albany, NY; his sisters, Lisa Gokhale of Poughkeepsie, NY and Virginia Gokhale of Troy, NY; his parenting partner, Elizabeth Ann Baker of Lowell, MA; and his long-time companion Connie Haskell of Beaufort, SC. A virtual memorial service for Jim will be held in the fall of 2020. If you would like to be notified, or to send a private condolence to the family, please send an email to jvgmemorial@gmail.com. A private burial will be held at Maple Lane Cemetery in Stratham, NH, as pandemic conditions allow in October. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) donation fund in Jims memory: charity. gofundme.com/jim-gokhale.

