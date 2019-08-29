|
Sandra Esther Prinz of Medway, Massachusetts passed away on August 25, 2019, at the age of 73. Sandra was born in 1946 in Waltham, Massachusetts, the first of two daughters born to Frederick and Esther (Burgess) Prinz of Boston, Massachusetts. She spent her early years in West Newton, until her family moved to Needham when she was approximately 10 years old. She was an active, social child, and enjoyed family vacations to Newfound Lake in New Hampshire. Sandra attended school in Needham during junior high and high school, and went on to graduate from Vesper George School of Art with an emphasis in commercial art. She found employment in her fields, but her employers soon recognized her ability in sales. She became a top salesperson and vice-president of Dickinson Advertising in Quincy, MA. Eventually her entrepreneurial spirit enabled her to take the plunge and begin her own business, Cornerstone Direct. It became a successful direct mail company from the start and throughout her career. For a time she was involved in Toastmasters International, to sharpen her business skills. Sandra thoroughly enjoyed her involvement in the reunion committee for her high school graduating class, a Needham book club and the Kalmia Garden Club. The love for her two dogs led to a great experience with Canines and Cocktails. She liked adventure and was able to travel to Hawaii, some Caribbean islands, and the French Riviera. A trip to Mohonk Mountain House was an unexpected treat last January. Sandra made friends in every social setting in which she was involved. Her artistic ability and flair permeated many aspects of her life. Later in life Sandra faced many long health challenges with courage and grace. Her attitude was an inspiration to all. She valued her friendships with staff at the Mass General Cancer Center and spent her final days at the Tippett House in Needham, where she received exceptional care. Sandra is survived by a sister, Valerie (Daryl) Griffin of Minnesota, a nephew, Timothy (Elisha) Griffin, of North Dakota, and one great nephew and niece. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to the Mass General Cancer Center at Newton Wellesley Hospital or the Stanley R. Tippett House in Needham. To share a memory or thought of Sandra, please visit www. eatonfuneralhomes.com .
Published in The Needham Times from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019