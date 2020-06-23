Marjorie A. Hoar, 68, of Newton, passed after a brief illness on June 18th, 2020. Born on March 12, 1952 and raised in Newton, she spent her later years in Dorchester. Daughter of the late David and Margaret (Lane) Hoar. She was a graduate of Simmons College and a long-time employee of Boston College. Margie was well read and well-travelled and was very thoughtful with cards on birthdays and other milestones. She will be long cherished by her surviving friends and relatives. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated on June 22nd in Sacred Heart Parish, Newton Centre followed by interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For online guestbook please visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newton Tab from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.