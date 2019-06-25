|
Michael Arthur Ferazzi of Contookcook, N.H. formerly of Plymouth, died tragically along with several of his brother Marines on Friday evening June 21st as result of an accident in Randolph, NH. He is the Beloved husband of Shirley G. (McHugh) (Donoghue) Ferazzi. Loving father of Matthew Ferazzi of Malden, Brian Ferazzi and his wife Stacey of Plymouth, Kevin Ferazzi of Plymouth and Ryan Donoghue of Contookcook, NH .Cherished grandfather of Robert Michael and a granddaughter on the way. Brother of David Ferazzi and his wife Betty of Middleboro and Ann Santos and her husband Ronald of Sandwich. Born in Plymouth on March 26, 1957 son of the late Atteo Joseph and Marie (Shimmelbush) Ferazzi. Educated in Plymouth and a graduate of Northeastern University with his Masters Degree. Michael served his country in the U.S. Marines from 1976 till 1980 Assigned to the US Department of the State Diplomatic Security Detachment at the US Embassy in Tokyo. He went on the join the Plymouth Police Department where he earned the rank of Sergeant. He was presently working as a Sheriffs Deputy with the Merrimack County Sheriffs Department. A member of the Plymouth Police Relief Association, Plymouth Police Ranking Officers, American Legion Post #40 Plymouth and member of their Color Guard. Member of the R.I. National Guard, and the JARHEADS MC. Mike enjoyed sports and played on many varsity teams, youth basketball and bog hockey teams. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home 373 Court St. North Plymouth (Near Cordage) Park on Thursday June 27th from 5-8 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday June 28th at 10:30 am in St. Peters Church Plymouth. Burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Plymouth Veterans Fund c/o Veterans Dept. Town Hall, Plymouth, MA 02360. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis. com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from June 25 to July 2, 2019