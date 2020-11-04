Stephen A. Zilonis of Scituate passed away on November 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 58. Beloved husband of Marianne (Bonasera) Zilonis and loving father of Andrew, Alexandra, and Jack Zilonis, all of Scituate; cherished son of Andrew P. and Carol F. (Whippen) Zilonis; dear brother of Susan Saunders and her late husband Edward, Sheryl Hassett and her husband James, and Andrea Baker, all of Scituate. Stephen was son in-law of Mary "Tina" and the late Louis Bonasera, brother-in-law of Louis and his wife Kristin Bonasera of Topsfield, and uncle of Victoria, Michael, and Samantha Hassett, Jacob Saunders, Sarah and Elizabeth Baker, all of Scituate, and Abigail and Matthew Bonasera of Topsfield. Stephen graduated from Xaverian Brothers High School and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. He was a longtime member of MMA Alumni Association and served as its past president. An outstanding drummer in his early days, Stephen could be heard all over the South Shore playing his drums. He was an avid fisherman, and his love for fishing led him to design and produce his own line of fishing lures, Zilonis Lures. Stephen was an accomplished engineer and owned his own power company, ZHP Systems. Stephen lived in a variety of places over the years but his love for family and the ocean brought him back to Scituate, where he would raise his own family. His favorite times were with his family, on his boat, at the beach with a fishing rod in his hand, or at his parents house outside on the deck. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. The funeral Mass will be private. Please note that guidelines requiring facial coverings / masks and social distancing are in effect inside and outside of the funeral home. Donations in Stephen's memory may be made to Caring for a Cure, c/o MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101. For online guest book, driving directions, and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
