1/1
Ann T. Drummond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann T. (Kilroy) Drummond of Weymouth, died July 13, 2020, at the age of 87, surrounded by her family, at South Shore Hospital. Ann was born in Claremorris, Co. Mayo, Ireland, to the late Patrick and Delia Kilroy. Ann moved to the United States in 1956 with her sister. She kept her Irish heritage alive by attending the Irish dances where she met the love of her life. She was married in 1960 and raised her family in Dorchester, later moving to Weymouth where she remained a devout Catholic. She will be remembered as always having her rosary beads in hand and gifting Holy water. Ann enjoyed trips to Castle Island and the Irish Village in Cape Cod, was a Boston Bruins fan and truly cherished time with her family. Beloved wife to the late Patrick Drummond. Loving mother to Ann Marie Finnigan and her husband James of Milton, Patrick Drummond and his wife Stephanie of Dorchester, Margaret Folan and her husband Ned of Weymouth, Elizabeth Borges and her husband Thomas of Assonet, Maureen MacDonald and her husband Steven of Weymouth, George Drummond and his wife Ivani of Weymouth and the late Christopher Drummond. Dear sister of Josie Burke and Alice O'Connor of Ireland and the late Mary O'Brien and Patrick Kilroy. Proud grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 1. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ann's family would like to thank the Emerson 3 nursing unit at South Shore Hospital for their compassion and care as well as extend their gratitude to the dedicated staff at Alliance Health at Marina Bay for the past 4 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Covid-19 precautions are in place and masks are required. All other services are private. Family and friends may also offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, please consider at donation in memory of Ann to the Alzheimers Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved