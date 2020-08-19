Gregory A. Griffis, 66, a life time resident of Williston passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville with his loving wife by his side.

He was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Griffis proudly served his country for nine years in the U.S. Army serving in the 101st Airborne Assault Division as a Jump Master Ranger. He worked for the National Park Service as a Park Ranger for seven years. He was a private investigator. He was in law enforcement for local, state and federal. He was an officer for the Levy County Sheriff's Department. He was a prison guard at the Lowell Correctional Institute and the Florida State Prison in Starke. He also was a bus driver for the Levy County Transit. His hobbies were hunting, fishing traveling and driving buses, but his top priority was his family.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Candida; sons, Michael J. (Amanda) and John Edwin (Laura) Griffis; daughters, Christina (Michael) Forro and Honia (Donald) Jackson; brothers, Randy (Jhen) and Edwin (Cindy) Griffis; sister, Annette (Ernest) Kordgien and 19 grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service was held at Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston with the Rev. Antonio Matos officiating.

Knauff Funeral Home, Williston was in charge of the arrangements.

