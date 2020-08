Or Copy this URL to Share

Alec (Bus) Anton Jr left this world on August 3rd for a better place. He was very ill for a long time and is now free. He left behind his wife Carol Anton, his grown step-children and Leza Smith, his sister. He was 83 years old, lived a good and happy life, he logged, prospected, ran heavy equipment and hunted.

