Mildred Keener, 91, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 6, 1929, in Randolph County Indiana, to Charles and Ada (Short) North.
Mildred attended Winchester High School. She was a homemaker and worked at Wick's Pies and Anchor. She enjoyed her pets and animals and reading.
Mildred is survived by her daughters, Judy (Michael) Coning and Susan (Robert) Marker; grandchildren, Steve Croyle, Jr., Rob Croyle, Dawn Mosier, and Danielle Tinsman; step grandchildren, Todd Marker, Travis Coning, Melissa Marker, Holly Osborne, and Tonya Lakes; several great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Gene Keener in 1985; 4 sisters and 1 brother.
A service to celebrate Mildred's life will be at 3:00 p.m., on Friday, July31, 2020, at the Fountain Park Cemetery Chapel in Winchester, with Pastor David Cassidy officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Friends and family may call an hour before the services at the chapel.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements.