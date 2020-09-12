Chris(Donna), Kelly, Donna, Angela(Rusty) and all grandchildren so very sorry for your Loss. Betty was a sweet , loving & caring person. She had many talent's. She always greeted me with a smile. She made a jacket for Buffy when she was a child. Enjoyed visit's with your Dad & picked on him to come & help us in the woodpile. Told him to call us when he got ready to help. His replied always was, "Don't sit by the phone waiting on my call". At least got him to smile & forget his troubles for a few minutes.



To Betty's siblings,

Brenda (Scotty) Fullerton, Donald Hawks, Michael (Janice) Hawks & Robbie Hawks extending my deepest sympathy to you for not only the loss of Betty & Don, but recent lost of your sister Louise Wagoner that passed away on July 29,2020.

I am blessed & grateful to be a part of the Hawks Family. All have always shown love toward me.



Prayers & thoughts are with all.

May God's love & precious memories give you strength for each new day.

Love,

Marie

(Donald's wife)