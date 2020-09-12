Groce, Donald Ray "Poodle"
December 24, 1938 - September 9, 2020
Hamptonville - Mr. Donald Ray "Poodle" Groce, 81, also of U.S. Highway 21 passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Wilkes Regional Medical Center. He was born December 24, 1938 in Yadkin County to the late McKinley and Amy Macemore Groce. Mr. Groce was a 1957 graduate of West Yadkin High School and was of the Baptist Faith. He spent his life farming and enjoyed collecting antiques with his wife, Betty. Betty and Donald were both blessed and survived by their children, Chris (Donna) Groce, Kelly Greene, Angela (Rusty) Pipes, Donna Groce; 4 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville