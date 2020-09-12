1/
Donald Ray "Poodle" Groce
1938 - 2020
Groce, Donald Ray "Poodle"

December 24, 1938 - September 9, 2020

Hamptonville - Mr. Donald Ray "Poodle" Groce, 81, also of U.S. Highway 21 passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Wilkes Regional Medical Center. He was born December 24, 1938 in Yadkin County to the late McKinley and Amy Macemore Groce. Mr. Groce was a 1957 graduate of West Yadkin High School and was of the Baptist Faith. He spent his life farming and enjoyed collecting antiques with his wife, Betty. Betty and Donald were both blessed and survived by their children, Chris (Donna) Groce, Kelly Greene, Angela (Rusty) Pipes, Donna Groce; 4 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Memories & Condolences
September 11, 2020
So sad to read that the West Yadkin Class of 57 has lost another classmate. I was one of those classmates and Donald will be missed at our reunions.
Faye Kane
Classmate
September 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers.
Grant Adams
September 11, 2020
I'll be praying for y'all. Love ya
Drake Macemore
Friend
September 11, 2020
To the Groce family, we raise our prayers up for you in this time of loss. Your dad was a character I will never forget coming to office and at the auctions long ago! I am glad they are in peace and without ailments now.
Rusty & Donna Crissman
Friend
September 11, 2020
We send our sympathy to each of you for the loss you are experiencing.
Sincerely, Larry and Linda Adams
September 11, 2020
What a beautiful legacy these two left. Our sympathy and prayers are extended to all the family.
Jeff and Ann Crews
September 11, 2020
A blessed and fond farewell for a life well lived, a classmate I remember well.
Donald Groce
Classmate
September 11, 2020
So very sorry to see this news, Chris. Our deepest condolences to you and your family.
Dean and Debbie Swaim
Friend
September 10, 2020
Deepest Sympathy.
Nancy Money-Turnage
September 10, 2020
Chris and family, Condolences and sympathy for your loss.

Dale Barbee and Vivian
Dale Barbee
Acquaintance
September 10, 2020
Betty graduated from Yadkinville High School with me. I like to express my condolences to her family. She was a very special person. Love by all who knew her. You and your family are in my prayers!!
Betty Williams
Classmate
September 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Ronnie and Kathy Ray
Friend
September 10, 2020
Chris and Donna, So sorry about the death of Betty and Donald. Thoughts and prayers be with all of you during this time.
Shelby Bauguess
Acquaintance
September 10, 2020
Chris(Donna), Kelly, Donna, Angela(Rusty) and all grandchildren so very sorry for your Loss. Betty was a sweet , loving & caring person. She had many talent's. She always greeted me with a smile. She made a jacket for Buffy when she was a child. Enjoyed visit's with your Dad & picked on him to come & help us in the woodpile. Told him to call us when he got ready to help. His replied always was, "Don't sit by the phone waiting on my call". At least got him to smile & forget his troubles for a few minutes.

To Betty's siblings,
Brenda (Scotty) Fullerton, Donald Hawks, Michael (Janice) Hawks & Robbie Hawks extending my deepest sympathy to you for not only the loss of Betty & Don, but recent lost of your sister Louise Wagoner that passed away on July 29,2020.
I am blessed & grateful to be a part of the Hawks Family. All have always shown love toward me.

Prayers & thoughts are with all.
May God's love & precious memories give you strength for each new day.
Love,
Marie
(Donald's wife)
September 10, 2020
Praying for your family at this time.
September 10, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you, Jamie, and your family.
Judy Deck
Friend
September 10, 2020
Donna, I am so sorry for the Loss of your parents. May your heart be filled with fond memories of them in the days, weeks and months ahead. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Vickie Pickard
Friend
September 10, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss always enjoyed their visits to the courthouse.
Phyllis Adams
Friend
