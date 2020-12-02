1/1
Howard J. Reber
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard J. Reber

Wisconsin Rapids - Howard J. Reber, age 77, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.

Howard was born July 1, 1943 in Wisconsin Rapids to Ernest and Stella (Southern) Reber. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids in 1961. He married Renda Vicker and they were blessed with two children, Mike and Paul. He married Karen Peterson and they were blessed with two children, Dan and Dawn. He married Trudy (Langfeldt) Taves on June 13, 2001. They were blessed with 19 years of marriage.

Howard was a sheet metal worker with Union Local #18 for 50 plus years.

Howard was a hard worker and really enjoyed his downtime. He loved going to the casino and camping in younger years. He especially enjoyed his dog, Bullseye.

Howard is survived by his wife, Trudy; four children: Mike Reber, Paul (Linda) Reber, Dan (Molly) Reber, and Dawn (D.J.) Firkus; Trudy's children: Tammy (Mark) Strasser and Matthew (Angie) Taves; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence Reber; and sister-in-law, Norma Reber. He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers: Myron, Marvin, Roger, and William; infant sister, Esther; and daughter-in-law, Michelle Reber.

A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Mausoleum in Wisconsin Rapids.

Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hermantaylorfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be designated to the South Wood County Emerging Pantry Shelf, 2511 8th Street South #242, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494 or at www.swepspantry.org.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved