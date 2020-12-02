Howard J. Reber
Wisconsin Rapids - Howard J. Reber, age 77, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.
Howard was born July 1, 1943 in Wisconsin Rapids to Ernest and Stella (Southern) Reber. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids in 1961. He married Renda Vicker and they were blessed with two children, Mike and Paul. He married Karen Peterson and they were blessed with two children, Dan and Dawn. He married Trudy (Langfeldt) Taves on June 13, 2001. They were blessed with 19 years of marriage.
Howard was a sheet metal worker with Union Local #18 for 50 plus years.
Howard was a hard worker and really enjoyed his downtime. He loved going to the casino and camping in younger years. He especially enjoyed his dog, Bullseye.
Howard is survived by his wife, Trudy; four children: Mike Reber, Paul (Linda) Reber, Dan (Molly) Reber, and Dawn (D.J.) Firkus; Trudy's children: Tammy (Mark) Strasser and Matthew (Angie) Taves; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence Reber; and sister-in-law, Norma Reber. He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers: Myron, Marvin, Roger, and William; infant sister, Esther; and daughter-in-law, Michelle Reber.
A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Mausoleum in Wisconsin Rapids.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hermantaylorfuneralhome.com
.
Memorials may be designated to the South Wood County Emerging Pantry Shelf, 2511 8th Street South #242, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494 or at www.swepspantry.org
.