Lloyd W. PetersWisconsin Rapids - Lloyd Wayne Peters, age 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Wisconsin Rapids Healthcare Services.Lloyd's ashes will be buried at a later date and no services will be scheduled at this time.Lloyd was born on November 9, 1933 in Elgin, Illinois to the late Fred and Eula (Lowery) Peters. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served from 1953 - 1956. During his time in the Marines, he spent two years stationed in Korea towards the end of the Korean War. After his honorable discharge from the Marines, Lloyd married Kathryn M. Devereaux on June 1, 1956 in Elgin. Lloyd spent the majority of his career working as a paint sprayer for Elgin Metal Casket Company in Elgin, IL. After moving to Wisconsin Rapids he finished his career working for the Nepco Nursery and for Ken Rahn Landscaping.Lloyd loved to fish, throw horseshoes and work on puzzles which he would sometimes frame and hang in his house. Lloyd enjoyed spending time at home and taking care of his yard, even helping those who would call him for assistance with their yards.Lloyd is survived by his wife, Kathryn and children Cynthia (Howard) Bannerman and Lisa Peters, friend Becky; grandchildren Brian (Dax) Bannerman and Michael Bannerman; sister Judy.He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Roger Peters and Gordon Peters.Lloyd's family would like to thank the staffs at Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Northshore Healthcare for the kind and compassionate care given to him.Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.