Ouida L. Walker



Ouida Walker, age 89, died peacefully on June 8th at Balfour Senior Living in Louisville, CO. The family plans to have a private memorial service sometime in the future.



Ouida was born December 10, 1930 in Bloom, IL to the late George and Mabel (Jurgensen) Drechsler. She attended the University of Colorado in Boulder where she earned a degree in Sociology. Ouida worked at several jobs in Chicago before marrying Donald Walker on March 25, 1955 in Cook County, IL.



They moved to Wisconsin Rapids where Don took a job with Consolidated Papers in 1960.



Ouida stayed busy raising 3 children, volunteering at Riverview Hospital, AAUW, Immanuel Lutheran School, Lincoln High School, playing bridge at Bull's Eye CC. and fishing in her backyard on Quinnel Creek.



She later moved to Winter Park, CO where she cared for her mother and built her dream home in the mountains. Ouida was active at the ski area, working in the ski shop and at ski races. She also enjoyed fishing, golfing, hiking and volunteering as a park ranger at Rocky Mountain National Park.



Ouida is survived by her sister, Georgia Hollinger of Maitland, FL; daughter, Cathy (Bill) Schmid of Jackson Hole, WY; sons Mark (Julia) Walker of Denver, CO, Bruce (Anne) Walker of Boulder, CO; 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Marshall, parents, husband Don, and granddaughter Haley Schmid.









