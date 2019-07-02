Carman Anthony "Carl" Guzzi, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, June 30, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born November 30, 1932, in Rosemont, West Virginia, the son of the late Giuseppe and Rachele (Muraca) Guzzi.

Carl was a 1951 graduate of Flemington High School and a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He served as an Amphibian Truck Crewman from 1951-1954, achieving the rank of Corporal.

After leaving the military, Carl moved to Wilmington, making this his lifetime home. He retired from the Cincinnati Milacron Company after 35 years of employment. He also worked as a Security Guard at both Wilmington High School and Microwarehouse after retirement.

Carl was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

For many summers, he coached Little League baseball. He was also an avid bowler and played softball for Cincinnati Milacron for many years. He loved going to auctions, enjoyed hunting, growing vegetables, and tending to his garden. Carl loved the outdoors, listening to the Cincinnati Reds on radio, and watching wildlife on his property.

Carl was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather who loved spending time with his family, enjoying the many meals and gatherings they shared.

Carl is survived by his wife of 35 years, Elizabeth "Betty Ann" Guzzi. They were married August 6, 1983. Also surviving are his two daughters, Dianna (Gary) Handy and Carmella Conley, and son, Michael (Becky) Guzzi, all of Wilmington; his first wife and mother of his children, Regina Denkenberger of Wilmington; two stepsons, Tim (Robyn) Clifton of Wilmington and Randy Davis of North Port, Florida; grandchildren, Allison (Ben) McCoy, Kimberly (Rob) Van Vorce, Ryan Conley, Eric (Jessica) Conley, Anthony (Morgan) Guzzi, and Jerrica (Austin) Smith; step-grandchildren, Erin (David) Dawes, Bradley (Megan) Clifton, Kyle Clifton, Erica Barnett, Bryanna Davis (Kevin) Shahan, and Jaxson Davis; 11 great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.

Born the fourth of eight children, Carl is survived by two brothers, Gene (Pat) Guzzi of Wilmington and Jim Guzzi of Painesville, Ohio; and sisters, Mary (Dick) Louk of Cleveland, Ohio and Brenda (Grant) Moore of Galloway, West Virginia; brother-in-law, David Reisinger, and sister-in-law, Shirley Guzzi, also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by an infant son, Anthony Wayne Guzzi; brothers, Dominic and Joseph Guzzi; sister, Anna Rogucki; brother-in-law, Charles Rogucki; sister-in-law, Dorothy Guzzi; and mother-in-law, Kay Reisinger.

Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177; or to The Wilmington Area Humane Society (for the precious gift of his little buddy Ike, who was his constant companion), 5312 US 68 North, Wilmington, OH 45177.

The Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. For more information, or to sign the online register, please visit www.arehart-brown.com, or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home