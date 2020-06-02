Caroline E. Lacy, 71, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 29, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born September 9, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of the late Richard Knoth and Elizabeth B. Knoth. Carol was a graduate of Southern State Community College and enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her great grandchildren. Carol is survived by her two children, daughter Dawn (Daryl) Satterfield of Wilmington, Ohio, and son, Vincent Reynolds of Wilmington, Ohio; brother, Richard (Luanne) Knoth of Lake Orion, Mich.; brother, Greg Knoth of Dayton, Ohio: sister, Cindy (JD) Walls of Bettendorf, Iowa; grandchildren, Laci and Luke Satterfield of Wilmington, Ohio, C. Paul (Melissa) Isenberger, of Troy, Ohio, and Nicole Alexander of Columbus, Ohio; great grandchildren, Saleena and Parker Price, Charlotte Cosby, Oliver Isenberger, Chivaeh Grace, Jayla and Kian Alexander; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A Celebration of Carol's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Dayton.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.