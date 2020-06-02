Caroline Lacy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caroline E. Lacy, 71, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 29, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born September 9, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of the late Richard Knoth and Elizabeth B. Knoth. Carol was a graduate of Southern State Community College and enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her great grandchildren. Carol is survived by her two children, daughter Dawn (Daryl) Satterfield of Wilmington, Ohio, and son, Vincent Reynolds of Wilmington, Ohio; brother, Richard (Luanne) Knoth of Lake Orion, Mich.; brother, Greg Knoth of Dayton, Ohio: sister, Cindy (JD) Walls of Bettendorf, Iowa; grandchildren, Laci and Luke Satterfield of Wilmington, Ohio, C. Paul (Melissa) Isenberger, of Troy, Ohio, and Nicole Alexander of Columbus, Ohio; great grandchildren, Saleena and Parker Price, Charlotte Cosby, Oliver Isenberger, Chivaeh Grace, Jayla and Kian Alexander; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A Celebration of Carol's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Dayton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved