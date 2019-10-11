Foster Mullins, 84, of Midland, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Laurels of Blanchester.

He was born on May 8, 1935 in Crab Orchard, Kentucky, the son of Richard and Nora (Kidd) Mullins. He was a carpenter.

He is survived by two daughters, Brenda Carol (Loren) Lowe of Cassville, Mo. and Tammy (Bill) Needham of Midland; 11 grandchildren, Misty Nicole Bray of Midland, Brian Kratzer Midland, Jillyn George of Piqua, Jerry Lowe of Forsythe, Mo., Sherri Lowe of Monet, Mo., Stacy (Mandy) Lowe of Wheaton, Mo., Tracy Lowe of Purdy, Mo, Aaron Lowe of Aurora, Mo, and Loren Lowe, Amanda Bowen, and Cody Bowen all of Cassville, Mo.; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Verna Mae Mullins, on February 17, 2011; two sisters, Marci Adams and Shirley Woods; one brother, Gilbert Mullins; and both parents.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 15 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg with Steve Bell officiating. Burial will follow in the Westboro Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.