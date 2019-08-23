Herbert E. McKenzie, 88, of Sabina, passed away on Thursday morning, August 22, 2019 at Four Seasons Nursing Center.

He was born April 9, 1931 in New Vienna, the son of Julian and Edna Cook McKenzie.

He was preceded by his high school sweetheart, Jean Rolfe McKenzie, whom he married August 10, 1948, on April 9, 2018; they would have been married 71 years.

A 1949 graduate of New Vienna High School, he retired from the Sabina Post Office after 28 years.

An avid bowler, Herb bowled on many leagues in Wilmington and Washington Court House. He was also on the building committee of the Sabina Swim Club and croquet fields.

He is survived by daughters, Sue (Bobbie) Pierson and Vicki (John) Stamm; grandchildren, Kelly (Mat) Modlin and Bobbie Sue (Jeff) Walker; great-grandchildren, Shyanne (Brant), Cherokey, Regan and Aiden; and great-great-grandchildren, Sami and Luca. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Jim Rolfe.

Herb was also preceded by his daughter, Connie Jo; and siblings, Willard, Howard, Bob and Roger.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 26 at the Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a graveside service at the New Vienna IOOF Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Heartland Hospice.

