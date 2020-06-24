Joseph E. Wood, 84, of New Antioch, died June 23, 2020. Private funeral service will be Saturday, June 27 at the New Antioch Church of Christ. Friends may gather in the parking lot at 2:30 p.m. to visit with the family following the service. Burial will follow in New Antioch Cemetery. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina has been entrusted with arrangements. littletonfuneralhome.com