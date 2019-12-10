Martha Marie Theener, 87, of the Wilmington area, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Monday morning, December 9, 2019 at the Four Seasons of Washington Nursing And Rehab Center in Washington Court House, Ohio.

She was born August 17, 1932 in Corbin, Kentucky, daughter of the late James Lloyd and Carrie Mae (Smith) Richmond. In November of 1952, she married Leonard Walter Theener, who preceded her in death.

Martha worked as a housekeeper for Clinton Memorial Hospital and was a member of the Sabina Baptist Church, Wilmington, and a former member of the Wilmington Church of Christ.

Surviving are her daughters, Linda Marcella Theener and Darlene (Ken) Ingram, both of Wilmington; sons, Douglas (Lisa) Theener of Columbus, Ohio and David Theener of Houston, Texas; granddaughters, Melinda Wise and Jennifer Ingram; great-granddaughters, Tifia Wise and Clara Wise; sister, Amey Viola Richmond; and brothers, James Frank Richmond and Junior Hill and her twin brother, William Arthur Richmond.

In addition to her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Samantha, Francis, Dovie, Lorenzo, George, Anna, Emma, Mossie and Mary Mae.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 13 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington, with a pastor from the Bible Baptist Church of Wilmington officiating. Interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington.

Friends will be received from noon until the time of services at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington.

Contributions in Martha's memory may be made to the Heartland Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd., Ste. 320, Kettering, OH 45429.

