Sue Alison Lambert Allen of The Woodlands, Texas, age 59, wife of Kenneth Allen, and sister of Mark Lambert and Mary Ann Vaca Lambert of Austin, Texas, and sister in law to Barbara Price of The Woodlands, Texas, and aunt to Brittney Jo Price of League City, Texas went on to be with our Lord on June 19, 2019 after a courageous four year battle with cancer.

Sue was born on September 28th, 1959 to William Buck Lambert and Jannie Sue McComas Lambert in Huntington, West Virginia. She was predeceased by both of her parents. Sue graduated

from Canton High School, Canton, Massachusetts in 1977. She later graduated from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia in 1981 with a degree in biology. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, and Loved her sisters very much. Sue became a certified Cytologist in 1982, and worked at that profession at a high level for almost 30 years before retiring.

Sue had a caring and gentle soul, and was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ in whatever she did.

She was devoted member of The Woodlands United Methodist Church for almost 40 years, and devoted her time and talents to the body of this church. In her leisure time, Sue enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling in Texas and Arkansas enjoying nature and bird watching with her devoted husband of 15 years, Kenny.

A funeral service for sue will be held on Saturday, July 6th, 2019 at 10:00 am, in the Robb chapel of The Woodlands United Methodist Church, 2200 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, Texas 77380.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sue's name to the National Audubon Society or the .