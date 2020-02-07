|
JEFFREY L. LEWIS, 60, of South Charleston, formerly of Eleanor, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at his home.
He grew up in Eleanor and was a 1977 graduate of Buffalo High School. He was a longtime employee of Genesis Healthcare in Charleston.
Born July 1, 1959, in South Charleston, he was the son of the late Robert L. Lewis and Grace M. Lewis (Smith, Milhorn).
Jeff is survived by his sister, Debbie Lee (Lewis, Gatens) and husband Pat of Kansas City, Mo.; brothers, Roger Lewis of Charleston, Tom Smith and wife Allie of Eleanor, John Smith and wife Judy of St. Charles, Mo.; nieces, Becky Gray and husband Dave of Circleville, Ohio, Juli Clemens and husband Justin of Liberty, Mo., and Marki Lewis of Charleston; nephews, Mike Smith and wife Alicia of Eleanor, Steve Smith and Marianne of St. Louis, Mo., Jim Smith and wife Janie of Columbia, Mo., Jay Gatens of Lasage and Trevor Lewis of Charleston; nine great nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Susan (Browning) Stutler.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel), with Pastor Woody Willard officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
