Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor Chapel
303 Ash Circle
Eleanor, WV 25070
(304) 586-9797
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor Chapel
303 Ash Circle
Eleanor, WV 25070
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor Chapel
303 Ash Circle
Eleanor, WV 25070
Jeffrey L. Lewis


1959 - 2020
Jeffrey L. Lewis Obituary

JEFFREY L. LEWIS, 60, of South Charleston, formerly of Eleanor, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at his home.
He grew up in Eleanor and was a 1977 graduate of Buffalo High School. He was a longtime employee of Genesis Healthcare in Charleston.
Born July 1, 1959, in South Charleston, he was the son of the late Robert L. Lewis and Grace M. Lewis (Smith, Milhorn).
Jeff is survived by his sister, Debbie Lee (Lewis, Gatens) and husband Pat of Kansas City, Mo.; brothers, Roger Lewis of Charleston, Tom Smith and wife Allie of Eleanor, John Smith and wife Judy of St. Charles, Mo.; nieces, Becky Gray and husband Dave of Circleville, Ohio, Juli Clemens and husband Justin of Liberty, Mo., and Marki Lewis of Charleston; nephews, Mike Smith and wife Alicia of Eleanor, Steve Smith and Marianne of St. Louis, Mo., Jim Smith and wife Janie of Columbia, Mo., Jay Gatens of Lasage and Trevor Lewis of Charleston; nine great nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Susan (Browning) Stutler.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel), with Pastor Woody Willard officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 7, 2020
