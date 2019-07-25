JOHN LEONARD FOX, 82, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

John was born on April 12, 1937 to the late Catherine and Hubert Fox.

He came to Charleston from Moundsville, WV in 1962.

John retired from Aetna Life and Casualty and was self-employed, owning a residential property business.

He was a faithful member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, served in the West Virginia Army Reserve during the 1960's and was a graduate of West Liberty College.

John was a past president and remained active in the West Virginia Landlords Association.

He enjoyed his weekly card game that spanned 42 years and loved playing golf, cards, volleyball and traveling with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William "Bill" (Janice) Fox; and brother-in-law, Thomas Argenta.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary "Susie" Fox; children, Christi (Brett) Preston, Cindy (Jack) Hamilton, John (Dana) Fox II and Karen (Jonathan Ball) Fox all of Charleston; sisters, Dorothy Argenta, Betty (Bryant) Persinger and Karen (Cephus) Evans; grandchildren, Madeline, Lia and John Preston, Claire and David Hamilton, Katherine and Kara Fox and William Ball; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Charleston with Rev. Father Jose Manuel Escalante officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm Friday, July 26, 2019 at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made in memory of John to: St. Agnes Catholic Church Renovation Fund, 4807 Staunton Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019