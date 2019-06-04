LENNIS LEO HARPER, departed this world on May 26, 2019 in Ocala, Fla., having entered January 24, 1935, in Charleston, W.Va. He resided in Northern Virginia for more than five decades until relocating to Ocala last year to be near his nephew, Jon, and family during his final time on earth.

Lennis is preceded by his parents, Larchie and Archie Harper, and a beloved younger brother, Russell Harper. He left behind nephews, Jonathan (Cindy) Harper and Matthew Harper, and niece Paula Sabbatino, as well as grand nieces Elizabeth and Maggie Harper, and Ashlee Sabbatino.

Len, as those close to him called him, spent two years in the Army serving his country; he then began a clerical career mainly in the insurance industry. He was married briefly, but seemed to prefer a life on his own. He was a very private person and man of few possessions.

Len's interests were reading, spending hours in his later years in various book stores. He also loved sports. He played basketball and baseball during his youth. As an adult, Len was an avid follower of the Cleveland Indians and especially the Cleveland Browns. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., on Sunday, June 9, at First United Methodist Church in Ocala, Fla. Online condolences may be sent at hiers-baxley.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 4 to June 6, 2019