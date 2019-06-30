

MARTHA JEAN (STULL) KIFFER, 68, of Craigsville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from the Bowers Hospice House, Beckley.

Martha was born on February 5, 1951, to the late Ralph and Paula Stull.

In her younger years, she attended the Fenwick Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buster Kiffer; and two grandsons.

She is survived by her children, 12 grandchildren and three great - grandchildren; Melissa (Sam) Scott of Craigsville, Melony (Darrell) Tilley of Coalton, Ohio, Terry (Teresa) Arnold of Summersville, Dustin Arnold, Cassie (Chris) Taylor and Shane (Veronica) Arnold, all of Craigsville.

Her wishes were to be cremated, therefore we will have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 30 to July 2, 2019