Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Kiffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Jean (Stull) Kiffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Jean (Stull) Kiffer Obituary

MARTHA JEAN (STULL) KIFFER, 68, of Craigsville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from the Bowers Hospice House, Beckley.
Martha was born on February 5, 1951, to the late Ralph and Paula Stull.
In her younger years, she attended the Fenwick Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buster Kiffer; and two grandsons.
She is survived by her children, 12 grandchildren and three great - grandchildren; Melissa (Sam) Scott of Craigsville, Melony (Darrell) Tilley of Coalton, Ohio, Terry (Teresa) Arnold of Summersville, Dustin Arnold, Cassie (Chris) Taylor and Shane (Veronica) Arnold, all of Craigsville.
Her wishes were to be cremated, therefore we will have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 30 to July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now