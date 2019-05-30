MICHAEL G. LYTTON, 81, passed away on May 14, 2019, in Brevard County in Florida, surrounded by family, due to complications from merkel cell carcinoma.

Born and raised in Charleston, West Virginia, he attended Charleston Catholic High School and Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, graduating in 1959. He completed graduate studies at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, in 1960 and then entered government service, where he had a long career with the CIA.

Mike completed overseas assignments in Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea, in addition to several domestic assignments. He retired from the CIA in 1995 and continued working under contract to the Agency until April 2004. When not on overseas assignment, he resided in Vienna, Virginia, until 2011.

He was predeceased by his wife Margaret who died in 2011. He is survived by four daughters, Margaret Riccio (Bob) of Alexandria, Rosemarie Harrington (Parker) of Arlington, Michelle Lytton of Williamsburg, and Danielle McNulty (Mike) of Waynesboro, and five grandchildren. He was deeply devoted to his children and grandchildren.

For the past eight years, Mike lived in Merritt Island, Florida, with his fianc e Priscilla Ubl. They had been high school classmates in Charleston, West Virginia. He was a member of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers (AFIO) and the Central Intelligence Retirees' Association (CIRA).

A private family remembrance will be held on June 9. Donations in his name may be made to the . Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from May 30 to June 1, 2019