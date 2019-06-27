

SAMUEL WALLACE ANGEL, of Mount Carbon, died June 26, 2019, after a prolonged illness. He was born on August 4, 1929, at Ravenscroft, Tenn., and was the son of the late Joe and Callie Angel.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he was a lifelong member of the Carbondale Baptist Church, where he served many years as Sunday School Superintendent, Deacon, and Trustee. Sam loved the Lord Jesus Christ and he loved to read and study the Bible and pray with his Saviour.

Samuel was a Drill Sergeant in The United States Marine Corps, and proudly served during the Korean conflict.

Sam was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Cathryn Angel.

He is survived by daughters, Karen Angel of Mount Carbon, and Montica Clark and her husband Perry of Mount Carbon; grandsons, Thomas (second wife Abbie) of Dunbar and Jonathan, very special friend, Leslie White of Kanawha City, along with several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their gratitude to his special nurse Crystal White and the staff of 4th floor south at CAMC-Memorial Division for their care, compassion, and support during Sam's illness.

Service will at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28, at Carbondale Baptist Church, with Pastor Jeff Floyd and Rev. Ron Eagle officiating. Burial with Military Honors will take place at Montgomery Memorial Park, London. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, at Carbondale Baptist Church.

O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 27 to June 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary